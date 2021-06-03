Will England fully reopen on June 21? Areas of Northampton where Covid is almost gone as the unlocking date nears
The Northampton areas where Covid rates were almost zero in the third week of May
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 2:14 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 2:25 pm
The vaccine roll out is in full swing and lockdown has been gradually lifting in Northampton and across England as cases and deaths dwindle.
There are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant though.
The latest figures show the areas of Northampton that recorded ZERO cases in the latest seven-day period, the third week of May, according to government statistics. Zero is classed as being between 0 and 2.
