Will England fully reopen on June 21? Areas of Northampton where Covid is almost gone as the unlocking date nears

The vaccine roll out is in full swing and lockdown has been gradually lifting in Northampton and across England as cases and deaths dwindle.

There are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant though.

The latest figures show the areas of Northampton that recorded ZERO cases in the latest seven-day period, the third week of May, according to government statistics. Zero is classed as being between 0 and 2.

Images from Google Maps.

1. Brackmills and Hardingstone Buy photo

2. New Duston West Buy photo

3. Eastfield Buy photo

4. East Hunsbury Buy photo