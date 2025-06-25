Why you’ll see more staff using phones and iPads at NGH from this weekend

Why are you going to see more and more hospital staff on iphones and iPads while at work at Northampton General Hospital?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is because from Saturday, June 28, the Trust is launching its new Electronic Patient Record (EPR) system.

This is a major investment in modern, safer, and more efficient care and the system - developed by Nervecentre - brings together all a patient’s medical information into one secure, digital platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means clinicians have vast amounts of information about individual patient’s care records at their fingertips – reducing duplicated efforts and improving safety – and this information will be available via hand-held devices like iphones and iPads.

Staff may use secure hospital-owned portable devices to access patient information while at their bedside. Photocredit Nervecentre.

University Hospitals of Northamptonshire (UHN) Group Medical Director Hemant Nemade said: “People will notice our clinical teams using mobile devices such as iPhones or iPads at the bedside much more often.

“These are not their own personal devices they are secure, hospital-issued tools that allow our staff to access and update your medical records in real time.

“This ensures we always have the most accurate and up-to-date information at the point of care; supporting faster clinical decisions, reducing duplication, and ultimately enhancing patient safety and experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the first few weeks after go-live, it may take a little longer for staff to check you in or enter information. Please bear with us as we make this important change.”

UHN Group Chief Nurse Julie Hogg said: “This will transform the way we deliver care. It will mean patients and their families can receive updates on an individual’s care more quickly and easily and without the need for unnecessary repetition. It will also mean our clinicians to have up-to-the-minute information on what is happening in a patient’s journey.

“It will also improve co-ordination between our different teams and departments in the hospital and enable a better overview of a patients care throughout their time in hospital.”

Mobile devices for safer, faster care

Using secure, hospital-owned mobile phones and tablets, clinical teams can now:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instantly access up-to-date patient records

Record observations and test results in real time

Receive alerts about key safety information like allergies

Spend less time on paperwork and more time focused on patient care

We will have volunteers and staff on hand to answer any questions. If you have any questions about the new system or how your information is used, please speak to a member of the hospital team”.

What this means for patients

The introduction of Nervecentre’s Electronic Patient Record system marks a significant step forward in how NGH deliver care. It enables clinicians to spend more time with patients, make safer decisions more quickly, and work more collaboratively across the care team

The new technology will help:

Prevent delays in care

Avoid repeated questions about patient history

Support better coordination between teams and departments

Privacy and security first

All patient data is stored securely and is only accessible to staff directly involved in care. NGH takes data protection extremely seriously, with strict controls and safeguards in place.