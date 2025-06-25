Why you’ll see more staff using phones and iPads at NGH from this weekend
It is because from Saturday, June 28, the Trust is launching its new Electronic Patient Record (EPR) system.
This is a major investment in modern, safer, and more efficient care and the system - developed by Nervecentre - brings together all a patient’s medical information into one secure, digital platform.
It means clinicians have vast amounts of information about individual patient’s care records at their fingertips – reducing duplicated efforts and improving safety – and this information will be available via hand-held devices like iphones and iPads.
University Hospitals of Northamptonshire (UHN) Group Medical Director Hemant Nemade said: “People will notice our clinical teams using mobile devices such as iPhones or iPads at the bedside much more often.
“These are not their own personal devices they are secure, hospital-issued tools that allow our staff to access and update your medical records in real time.
“This ensures we always have the most accurate and up-to-date information at the point of care; supporting faster clinical decisions, reducing duplication, and ultimately enhancing patient safety and experience.
“During the first few weeks after go-live, it may take a little longer for staff to check you in or enter information. Please bear with us as we make this important change.”
UHN Group Chief Nurse Julie Hogg said: “This will transform the way we deliver care. It will mean patients and their families can receive updates on an individual’s care more quickly and easily and without the need for unnecessary repetition. It will also mean our clinicians to have up-to-the-minute information on what is happening in a patient’s journey.
“It will also improve co-ordination between our different teams and departments in the hospital and enable a better overview of a patients care throughout their time in hospital.”
Mobile devices for safer, faster care
Using secure, hospital-owned mobile phones and tablets, clinical teams can now:
- Instantly access up-to-date patient records
- Record observations and test results in real time
- Receive alerts about key safety information like allergies
- Spend less time on paperwork and more time focused on patient care
We will have volunteers and staff on hand to answer any questions. If you have any questions about the new system or how your information is used, please speak to a member of the hospital team”.
What this means for patients
The introduction of Nervecentre’s Electronic Patient Record system marks a significant step forward in how NGH deliver care. It enables clinicians to spend more time with patients, make safer decisions more quickly, and work more collaboratively across the care team
The new technology will help:
- Prevent delays in care
- Avoid repeated questions about patient history
- Support better coordination between teams and departments
Privacy and security first
All patient data is stored securely and is only accessible to staff directly involved in care. NGH takes data protection extremely seriously, with strict controls and safeguards in place.