What Northamptonshire NHS patients need to know ahead of further industrial action

Further industrial action will have a serious impact on Northamptonshire NHS services during the first week of October - here is what patients need to know.

Coordinated industrial action is planned from 07am on Monday (October 2) to 07am on Thursday (October 5).

NHS bosses say it will have a serious impact so "it is vital that the public continue to use services wisely".

Matt Metcalfe, chief medical officer, Northamptonshire ICB said: “The NHS faces coordinated industrial action later month stretching over three days with both consultants and junior doctors striking in our hospitals, and we will be prioritising emergency care, critical care, neonatal care, maternity and trauma. It is highly likely elective or non-emergency work will be significantly impacted.

"The NHS is asking patients to choose services appropriately during industrial action and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most. This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs, and only using 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.

“We apologise to local people who are impacted by this action and thank them for their continued co-operation, patience and understanding.”

Options available to patients during strike action:

Patients with urgent health concerns

Anyone who needs urgent care should use 111.nhs.uk to be assessed and directed to the right care for them. If needed a healthcare professional will call you back and this option can save you time in waiting areas. If you do not have internet access or you are contacting 111 about a patient aged 5 or under, please call 111 instead.

Corby Urgent Care Centre is open every day between 8am and 8pm and can help with minor injuries/ illnesses such as lacerations, sprains, strains, minor burns or scalds.

GP practices will also continue to be open, including the enhanced access service (out of hours) but are also likely to be extremely busy. Please continue to contact your GP practice if you need GP services and the out of hours service can be reached via 111.nhs.uk Remember you can also book appointments and order repeat prescriptions online or by using the NHS app.

Patients with minor illnesses and injuries

Your local pharmacy can help with minor illnesses like coughs, colds and red eye. They are open late and no appointment is needed.

Patients who need medical help or advice but are unsure where to go

Patients who need medical help or advice but are unsure where to go, should contact NHS 111 online unless it unless it is a life-threatening emergency when you should still call 999.

Patients who have an appointment on strike days

Everyone who has an appointment should attend as planned unless your local NHS provider has contacted you to reschedule. If they have not contacted you, please attend your appointment.

Patients should continue to call 999 in a medical or mental health emergency – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.