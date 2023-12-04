West Northants comes together to raise awareness of Worlds Aids Day

Residents are invited to join in a one-minute silence and reflection event to mark World Aids Day this Friday (1 December 2023) as people across the globe come together to join the movement in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

Worlds Aids Day is an important date in the calendar that aims to show strength and solidarity against HIV and AIDs stigma, as well as raise awareness of the illness and remember the lives lost.

To mark the date of remembrance, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and partners are holding an event at the Guildhall in Northampton on Friday 1 December, from 12noon to 1pm where a minute's silence will be held to remember those who have been affected by an AIDS-related illness. Red ribbons will be available in exchange for a donation to the National Aids Trust and free testing and information will be available from Northamptonshire Integrated Health and HIV service (NISHH).

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services at WNC said: “We invite people to join us on this national day to raise awareness around AIDS and remember all those who’ve been affected by this illness.

World Aids Day Ribbon

“There is still much discrimination and stigma attached to HIV and AIDS but thanks to science and treatments, people with the condition can still live a normal life span.”

This World Aids Day, teams at West Northants Council and partners urge residents to be aware of the transmission of HIV to help stay protected and safe. The transmission of HIV can be through unprotected sexual intercourse, needle sharing, childbirth and breast feeding. The HIV virus weakens the body’s ability to fight off infections and can lead to the development of AIDS, a life-threatening condition characterised by severe weakening of the body’s ability to fight of infections.

Simple steps can be taken to prevent catching HIV such as; the use of condoms during sexual intercourse and avoid sharing of needles. In addition, there are testing facilities available to those who may be at a higher risk of catching HIV infection such as those with multiple sexual partners, men who have sex with men, and those who share needles or have concerns about their HIV status.

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health said at WNC said: “It is really welcoming to see this event taking place to mark this awareness day – I hope partners, stakeholders and residents can join us. It is only by raising awareness of the illness, early diagnosis and breaking the stigma of HIV and AIDs that together we can continue to share information, and safety advice for those who need it as well as remembering the lives lost. I encourage everyone to come along today to access the free testing available from Northamptonshire Integrated Sexual Health Services or find their nearest testing service on the NHS website.”