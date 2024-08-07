Wellingborough Health Club welcomes investment in state-of-the-art fitness bikes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bannatyne health club in Wellingborough is one of the first to benefit from the company’s £1.75m investment in Keiser M Series Indoor Bikes. The club has installed 26 of the high-tech bikes.

With a track record of reshaping group fitness, Keiser M Series Indoor Bikes represent continuous innovation and quality. Their state-of-the-art design has received endorsements from leading sports teams and Olympians worldwide.

They feature a brand-new colour display that provides riders with a unique riding experience based on colour zones and is equipped with an impressive 72 gears. With this exciting addition to their fitness equipment line-up, Bannatyne clubs are further enhancing their commitment to offering their members the latest and most advanced fitness solutions.

Oliver Cox Head of Fitness Programming

The inclusion of Keiser bikes complements the Bannatyne Wellingborough Health Club’s ethos, which revolves around offering a holistic fitness experience. This, coupled with the existing top-grade equipment, myriad exercise classes, and luxurious wellness facilities, ensures members receive nothing short of the best.

Duncan Bannatyne, chairman and chief executive of the Bannatyne Group, said: “The Keiser M Series investment epitomises our relentless drive for providing unmatched fitness solutions and we’re delighted to offer this state-of-the-art equipment to members in Wellingborough.”