Wellbeing centre – including yoga space and cafe – is being launched by Northampton charity this week

A wellbeing centre, consisting of a yoga space, cafe and a variety of holistic therapies, is being launched by a Northampton charity later this week.

SCCYC, which stands for Sikh Community Centre & Youth Club and provides quality services to all communities, is launching this new offering at their Waterside Connect premises in St James Mill Road.

The launch of Shaant Yoga Centre, Alina’s Wellbeing Café and Ayruvedi & Holistic Therapies is happening this Sunday (June 8).

SCCYC Waterside Connect is an established and innovative community hub, which provides vital support across the county and profits go towards the social benefit of disadvantaged people.

The grand opening is being marked with a community event designed to nourish the mind, body and soul. This will take place from 11am until 2pm and will include expert talks, holistic treatments and children’s activities.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy yoga sessions, personal training, health and holistic workshops, gut health awareness, dementia education, reiki, massage, sound healing and Ayurvedic treatments. The cafe will be serving cake, chai, coffee and Indian street food.

The aim of Shaant Yoga Centre is to integrate traditional yoga, community connection and traditional Indian Ayurvedic practices.

Through movement, mindfulness and inclusive programming, the centre aims to support long-term wellbeing for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Pindy Kaur has been the centre director at SCCYC for the past 21 years and the organisation will celebrate its three decade milestone in 2026.

“We provide a needs-led service,” Pindy told the Chronicle & Echo. “It is very tailored and well-rounded – from welfare support and food aid, to getting involved in volunteering, employment support, and improving emotional, physical and social wellbeing.”

The organisation receives “amazing feedback” and the team is “absolutely thrilled” to add the wellbeing centre to their offering.

“It was a very difficult time providing food aid and critical welfare support,” said Pindy. “We’re pleased that we have transitioned many people onto different partners, and we can focus on helping emotional, social and physical wellbeing. It’s an exciting time.”

The wellbeing centre will be open to everyone, and Pindy is pleased that many people already travel from all over the county to visit them. The hope is that this will increase as time goes on.

For more information on SCCYC, visit the charity’s website here.