Weddings spurs Northampton mum and daughter to lose more than 42 pounds together

A Northampton mum and daughter made a pact to lose weight together in time for the daughter’s wedding and the duo lost a combined total of 42 and a half pounds.

Gill Normington, 52, said she has noticed a huge improvement with her physical and mental health as well as her energy levels after joining her local Weight Watcher’s workshop in Grange Park with her daughter, Georgia Normington, 26.

Gill, from Wootton, said: “When I was on Facebook the other day, I saw an old picture of myself from last May and thought that is a big achievement. I am quite proud to have done that and had the will to say no to a pack of biscuits.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgia and Gill Normington after their weight loss.

The duo joined the workshop together in July 2021 when Georgia’s wedding to her partner, Michael, was originally planned to take place.

Georgia and Michael, however, took the tough decision to push their wedding back because of the Covid restrictions that would have been imposed on their special day.

Gill was suffering with joint problems and hip pain and Georgia wanted to make sure she felt fabulous in her wedding dress the following year so Gill suggested they join the Weight Watchers workshop together to motivate one another to shed the pounds.

Talking about how she feels after having lost the weight, Gill said: “I feel a lot healthier, I have less pain and more energy and my mental health is better.

Gill Normington pictured in May 2021 (left) compared with now (right).

“I feel I have achieved something and I feel I can achieve things when I put my mind to it.”

The Weight Watchers workshop in Grange Park is run by Sarah Irving, who Gill described as “supportive” and “approachable.”

Gill continued: “I had the app but, for me, I need to physically go somewhere and meet people to motivate me. Sarah was understanding and nobody judges you. Everyone is so friendly and supportive and all in the same boat.”