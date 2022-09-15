‘We are happier and kinder together’ says former Northampton GP of 30 years on promoting positive mental wellbeing

A retired Northampton GP of 30 years and chair at Action for Happiness says the way forward is promoting positive mental wellbeing to be “happier and kinder together”.

Dr David Smart, who is also clinical director for General Practice Alliance, believes the most important thing is for individuals to know how they can help themselves to achieve a positive mental state.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo, Dr Smart said: “Stigma kills and compassion fades.

For those experiencing mental distress who want to seek support from mental health services, you can call 0800 448 0828 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If individuals do not address what they are experiencing, they will spiral – and it is important we combat the stigma around reaching out for help.”

He said around one in four people now suffer from common mood disorders, which is when your mood fluctuates and interferes with how you function on a daily basis – including anxiety and depression, which Dr Smart has seen an increase in following the pandemic.

Dr Smart opened up about his own episodes of common mood disorder, but says the key is to focus on what he can control to make improvements to his mental wellbeing.

For him, this includes socialising with loved ones and balanced nutrition, and he uses Action for Happiness’ frameworks to remain consistent.

He believes it is important to encourage the population to develop a personal wellbeing strategy that works for them, as it should be suited to them and their needs.

Action for Happiness currently operates 11 ‘Happy Cafes’ across Northamptonshire, where people can get together over a coffee and learn about the techniques to live a happier and more positive life.

Dr Smart said: “We are fortunate that Northampton has an outstanding mental health trust, but of course there is always more that can be done.

“There is around 13 to 15 percent of funding that has to meet the needs of 23 to 24 percent of people, which shows a clear gap.

“And it is those from disadvantaged communities who are more likely to suffer from poor mental wellbeing.”

He urges everyone to remember “mental health is everyone’s business”, and working together in environments like workplaces and schools will improve the lives of all.

Mental health issues are not confined to one generation, as Dr Smart has seen poor mental health span from those just starting their lives, to members of older generations.

“With one of the biggest killers being suicide and common mood disorder being a cause of disability, why wouldn’t we want to promote positive mental wellbeing?” questioned Dr Smart.

“It is important for people to be able to identify the next step to recovery, which is difficult when you feel low and can’t see past that.

“Putting a focus on positive mental wellbeing can only have a positive impact – it’s a win win for all as we can function and live better.”

For those experiencing mental distress who want to seek support from mental health services, you can call 0800 448 0828 24 hours a day, seven days a week.