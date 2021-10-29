Patients can vote for exceptional healthcare. (File picture).

Voting is now open for the Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) annual awards ceremony, with two categories decided by patients' votes.

The awards are intended to celebrate and recognise quality health teams and good practice across the trust over the last 12 months.

Patients are encouraged to nominate those individuals and teams who they think have delivered quality care and generated a sense of pride among team NHFT.

These nominations can include community locations where NHFT offer their services, including St Mary’s Hospital, Kettering, Isebrook Hospital, Wellingborough, Corby Community Hospital and Berrywood Hospital, Northampton.

There are twelve award categories, two of which, the Patient Choice and Engagement and Involvement Award, are open to patients, service users, carers and families to nominate individuals or teams who have made a difference for them.

First there is Patient Choice - an opportunity for patients, service users, carers and families to submit their choice for the staff member who leads and provides compassionate care. It recognises and celebrates excellent care through the patient’s experience. Last year’s winners were the Adult Community Inpatient Beds from Corby Community Hospital.

Second is Engagement and Involvement – new to this year’s award ceremony, the category is open to all service users, carers, governors, volunteers, clinical and non-clinical staff from all services and others who use the trust’s services.

This one is meant to highlight successful initiatives implemented by NHFT staff driven 'through the use of co-production, engagement and involvement with others, whilst always putting the patient and service user experience at the heart of everything they do'.

Angela Hillery, who has been Chief Executive of NHFT since 2013, describes the event as an opportunity to celebrate innovation and compassion in the NHS.

She said: “The NHFT Quality Awards provide an unique chance to reflect on the achievements, milestones and challenges our colleagues, service users and carers have had over the last 12 months.

"Our teams make a difference everyday, and I would encourage anyone who has received excellent care from our services to find out more about the awards today.”

A special thank you has also been extended to Northamptonshire Health Charity for sponsoring the annual event.

Anyone who would like to vote has until polls close at midnight on November 10.