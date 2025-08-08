Urgent referral from optician leads to serious diagnosis for Irchester mum

When Kimberley booked an appointment at her local opticians after experiencing painful migraines, she never thought it would lead to an extremely rare health diagnosis.

Kimberley, a mother of two from Irchester, had always been healthy until 2021, when she began to suffer from blood clots, pneumonia and ongoing migraines. In December 2024, her migraines became severe which prompted her to visit the doctor.

‘I was in so much pain that the whole left side of my face hurt, and my eye started to droop,’ Kimberley says. ‘I thought it might be sinusitis as I have suffered with this previously but the antibiotics I was prescribed didn’t make a difference.’

When the symptoms persisted, she visited her dentist, who ruled out a tooth infection but encouraged her to seek further help. With no improvement and worsening discomfort, Kimberley booked an appointment at Specsavers Rushden in early March 2025.

During her visit, optometrist Mohammed Adnan carried out a full eye examination including an optical coherence tomography (OCT) scan. Concerned by what he saw during the examination and in the images produced of the back of the eyes from the scan, he referred Kimberley urgently to Kettering General Hospital, where further tests revealed an abnormality.

‘Kimberley’s symptoms suggested there was something more going on and the examination, combined with her OCT results showed slightly raised margins on her optics disc and to rule out papilloedema, I made an urgent referral,’ says Mr Adnan. ‘An eye test can highlight underlying medical conditions, which is why we always encourage people to have regular eye examinations.’

Kimberley had a follow-up scan which led to a further referral to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. Specialists there confirmed Kimberley had lesions and a tumour in the centre of her brain.

‘I was shocked when I had my diagnosis,’ Kimberley continues. ‘I’m now waiting for an appointment with the surgeon to see if they can drain the lesion or if they will need to operate to remove it.

‘I’m really glad I went to Specsavers Rushden for an appointment. If I hadn’t gone, I’d still be in pain and have no idea what was causing it. Mohammed explained everything clearly and made the referral during my appointment to make sure I was seen as soon as possible.

‘I’d encourage anyone who has experienced similar symptoms to visit your local opticians and get things checked, even if it is just for peace of mind,’ Kimberley concludes.

‘I’m really pleased Kimberley is getting the help she needs,’ Mohammed adds. ‘Even if you notice a small change in your vision, it’s very important to get it checked out. The addition of an OCT scan, which takes a detailed image of the layers of the eye, can help detect conditions that may need further treatment. We recommend booking an appointment every two years or more often if recommended by your optometrist.’