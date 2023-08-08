Upcoming Industrial Action (11 - 15 August) will have a serious impact on local NHS services

The last round of Junior Doctors strike action had a significant impact on local services across the county with more than 1,200 appointments and procedures needing to be rescheduled.

Dr Emma Donnelly, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Northamptonshire ICB and local GP said: “Junior doctors make up half of all doctors in the NHS and are qualified doctors who have up to eight years experience working as a hospital doctor, so this action will have a significant impact on hospitals in the county.

“The NHS has plans in place to prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma but the message is clear, if it is not a life-threatening emergency - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk - please use alternative NHS services to ensure our limited workforce can focus on those with the highest need.

Industrial action will significantly impact on local NHS services

“We apologise to local people who are impacted by this action and thank them for their continued co-operation, patience and understanding.”

Advice ahead of the industrial action

Ahead of the industrial action, the advice for anyone that is travelling to other areas is to:

Make sure you have ordered and collected any repeat medicines

Remember that your first port of call for GP care is your home practice, which will be able to provide online, phone and video consultations as well as arranging for prescriptions to be sent to any pharmacy you choose

For non-urgent health queries please use your pharmacy or 111 online - 111.nhs.uk

Options available to patients during strike action:

Patients with urgent health concernsAnyone who needs urgent care should use 111.nhs.uk to be assessed and directed to the right care for them. If needed a healthcare professional will call you back and this option can save you time in waiting areas. If you do not have internet access or you are contacting 111 about a patient aged 5 or under, please call 111 instead.

Corby Urgent Care Centre is open every day between 8am and 8pm and can help with minor injuries/ illnesses such as lacerations, sprains, strains, minor burns or scalds.

GP practices will also continue to be open, including the enhanced access service (out of hours). Please continue to contact your GP practice if you need GP services and the out of hours service can be reached via 111.nhs.uk.

Patients with minor illnesses and injuriesYour local pharmacy can help with minor illnesses like coughs, colds and red eye. They are open late and no appointment is needed.

Patients who need medical help or advice but are unsure where to goPatients who need medical help or advice but are unsure where to go, should contact NHS 111 online unless it unless it is a life-threatening emergency when you should still call 999.

Patients who have an appointment on strike daysEveryone who has an appointment should attend as planned unless your local NHS provider has contacted you to reschedule. If they have not contacted you, please attend your appointment.

GP services will be running as normal on strike days. Please continue to attend scheduled GP appointments as planned.

Patients should continue to call 999 in a medical or mental health emergency – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.