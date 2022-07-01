The ‘Power Tower’ at University of Northampton will ‘Go Blue for Meso’ to raise awareness of the danger of asbestos.

Today (Friday, July 1), the tower at the university’s Waterside Campus will light up blue as part of a national campaign.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the asbestos cancer, mesothelioma, and the dangers of asbestos.

Kate Williams deputy dean of the University’s Faculty of Arts, Science and Technology is a mesothelioma patient and hosted the national event in 2021.

She said: “As a peritoneal mesothelioma patient myself, I am all too aware of the importance of raising awareness of the disease and the dangers of asbestos, which is still in around 85 percent of schools, 90 percent of hospitals and kills more people than die in road traffic accidents per year.

“If we are to see companies and the Government take action and prevent other families being affected by this disease, we must shine a light on the scandal of continuing asbestos use in buildings that house our children and most vulnerable."

The University’s Energy Centre’s 26-metre-tower and its 12-metre screen has become a part of the Northampton skyline and will bathe the campus blue to put a spotlight on mesothelioma.

Data shows the UK has the world’s highest incidence of mesothelioma with more than 2,700 people diagnosed each year.