Providing first-class support during the pandemic and going the extra mile with extracurricular activities mean one nursing student at the University of Northampton is up for national recognition.

Red Sheppard is in the final year of his degree in Adult Nursing. He will finish the course in two weeks, but has just found out he is up for a highly prized Nursing Times Award for Student Nurse of the Year, Adult Nursing.

Red received several commendations, as he explains: “It’s a bit of a cliché with nurses, but we don’t do this job for awards, although it’s very nice to be recognised for a job well done. I feel like I am in this position because of the University and Northampton General Hospital where I am based, and the trust they all have in me. I’d like to say that they are all doing their job fantastically well in making well-rounded nurses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Sheppard has been nominated for a highly prized Nursing Times Award for Student Nurse of the Year, Adult Nursing.

“I feel quite humbled to receive the nomination and am blown away by some of the citations I’ve read, although it feels a bit weird reading positive comments about yourself! Lots of the things people have mentioned have been about the extracurricular things I’ve done at the University, being enthusiastic and about working as a Healthcare Assistant during the pandemic.

“That has to be one of my proudest achievements during my time at the University. As nurses, we are always learning but if, as students, you can work through something like Covid and reflect on what you have learned, you can work through anything!”

Now nearing the end of his degree Red looks back fondly on why he decided to study at the University of Northampton: “It’s relatively close to home and I came here for a few Open Days and the course looked good, individually tailored and personal.