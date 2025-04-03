Unique college for adolescents within mental health hospital receives praise in Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The behaviour and attitudes of staff teaching young people at the on-site college of a psychiatric hospital has been praised for being ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The Government watchdog recently took part in an unannounced inspection of St Andrew’s College which provides education in a secure setting and is located on the Billing Road mental health site in Northampton.

There are currently 6 students aged between 13 and 19 who attend the college full-time. They are also patients at St Andrew’s Healthcare hospital which means they all have complex mental health conditions.

The inspection took place between Tuesday, 4 March and Thursday, 6 March 2025. The report has just been issued and the college has been rated ‘Good’ overall and ‘Outstanding’ for behaviour and attitudes, and personal development.

A learner in St Andrew's College

Headteacher Peter Rainford, said “At St Andrew’s, we look after young people who have become significantly mentally unwell; we’re not just delivering education, we’re helping our learners reconnect and reimagine a hopeful future. The inspectors saw what we see every day, a calm, caring environment where students feel safe, supported, and able to learn.

"We make every ‘Learning Moment’ count. Our team of experts is always prepared and ready, waiting in the wings, making every minute matter. The report confirms what learners, families and colleagues tell us, that learners here are noticed, understood and supported as individuals. We build confidence by showing every young person that they can succeed.

"I’m proud of our learners, the education team, and everyone at the Charity who helps keep the place welcoming and safe. We’re ready to build on this success, refining our curriculum even further, expanding our enrichment programme and giving our learners a voice in shaping what comes next.”

The Ofsted report said that “personal development of students is at the heart of all the school does”, and the “college provides an exceptional programme to help students achieve their personal targets”. While being cared for in a hospital environment and undergoing psychiatric treatment and therapy, the College staff encourage students to take up interests that challenge them in new ways. This can include “activities such as horse riding, swimming, circus skills or taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.”

The inspectors also stated that all staff prioritise reading, using a “range of creative ways to regularly communicate to students the importance of reading for enjoyment”, and that the school’s high expectations for behaviour are well understood by students, who Ofsted described as “polite and respectful”, with “very positive attitudes to learning”.

Deputy Chair of the college governing body and Director of Strategy and Transformation of St Andrew’s Healthcare Anna Williams said: “Peter and the whole college team have worked tirelessly to create a calm, caring and engaging environment for our learners. The college is a great example of our Charitable purpose in action – helping people with complex mental health need to find hope for their future and transform their lives. Our highly-skilled education team combine tailored and personalised approaches with positive reinforcement which gives our learners the confidence and ability to thrive in their education.

“Our learners’ personal development is also a high priority and I’m glad that Ofsted identified this. We have a high engagement rate and if learners are not well enough to attend college, our teachers go to them and deliver lessons within their ward environment. I’m extremely proud of the progress our learners make, I’m hugely grateful for the expertise and support that our education team provides to enable this progress and am so they have received the praise that they truly deserve.”