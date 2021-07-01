Two Northampton charities highlighted as sources of trusted health information for new national website

Two Northampton-based charities have become among the first to be featured on a new website helping people find trusted health information.

The Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Psoriasis Association are two of 41 organisations nationally to receive a PIF TICK – the UK quality mark for health information.

The PIF TICK public website will launch on Monday (July 5), to coincide with the start of Health Information Week 2021.

PIF chairman Sue Farrington

PIF chairman Sue Farrington said: "Our consumer research shows people want to see a quality mark on health information.

"That is why we started the PIF TICK and that is why we are launching the public website today to make it easier for people to find information they can trust.

"Accurate, accessible, evidence-based information is key to increasing patient empowerment and improving health outcomes."

PIF TICK, which launched in May last year to replace the discontinued Information Standard, is run by the non-profit Patient Information Forum (PIF).

The scheme has 41 accredited members with a further 30 undergoing the assessment process.

To gain the PIF TICK members must show they meet 10 key steps, including users are involved in the production of health information, it is evidence-based, and it is easy to use and understand.

Patient advocate Trishna Bharadia added: “For me it’s important to have a quality mark like the PIF TICK because there is so much misinformation and fake information out there.

"A quality mark can help to identify information as being trustworthy, reliable and evidence based.

"Having this information available is crucial for being able to make the right decisions about my healthcare and having a PIF TICK quality mark would increase my confidence in the information that I’m using.”

The new site is designed to make it easier for members of the public to find out which organisations have the PIF TICK.

It also offers advice on how to find trusted health information, tips on spotting fake information and guides on understanding evidence.