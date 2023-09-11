Trust shortlisted for four prestigious education awards

Watch more videos on Shots!

Preston Hedges Trust’s schools Parklands (Northampton) and Holne Chase (Milton Keynes) have both been shortlisted for Primary School of the Year in the Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes Education Awards respectively.

And In the same awards their school leaders have also been shortlisted; David Killick Principal of Holne Chase for Milton Keynes’ Headteacher of the Year, and Carmilla Cassidy Principal of Parklands for Northamptonshire’s Headteacher of the Year.

The Trust, which itself won Trust of the Year at the national MATA awards last March, drives forward Fun, Creativity and Achievement at its five outstanding, good, new and improving schools. It is the only Trust in the running for so many awards at this year’s ceremonies.

Chief Executive Paul Watson said: “We are all delighted that Carmilla and David, their brilliant staff and school communities have received this recognition, which is so well deserved.”

“They are an inspiration to us all. Always doing their absolute best for the children, transforming their learning environments and driving forward standards, it is testament to their tireless energy and commitment that they have been nominated – and shortlisted – for these awards.”

“David Killick is the difference maker at Holne Chase, with an open door always. His ambition for the school, positive energy and generous, warm character are the reasons more parents are selecting Holne Chase as their first-choice school.”

Chair of the Trust Mike Brinkley said: “Our schools offer an incredible variety of opportunities and experiences to pupils, and performance consistently exceeds national academic targets. Applications for places at Parklands and Holne Chase have sky rocketed in recent times so, to me it comes as no surprise that both schools and their wonderful leaders have been shortlisted. “

“Carmilla Cassidy’s considerable achievements are made all the more remarkable by the fact she is a new headteacher, taking on her first headship role. Flourishing despite the complexities of a global pandemic, Carmilla ultimately led Parklands to a ‘Good’ Ofsted inspection earlier this year.”