The deputy mayor of Towcester, David Tarbun.

The deputy mayor of Towcester will walk 120 miles over four and a half days from Canterbury to his hometown to raise money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Councillor David Tarbun, 37, will hop on a train to Canterbury on Wednesday, May 25 and commence his solo charity walk along the ancient Watling Street route, documenting notable historical sites along the way.

Councillor Tarbun said: “Towcester is semi famous for Watling Street and being a Roman Town. I am doing this because I wanted a big challenge to push myself.”

The deputy mayor will additionally be running the London Marathon later this year in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice as well.

“I have done half marathons and marathons in the past but I would not say I am very good at them,” he joked.

Mr Tarbun and his family have been fundraising for Cynthia Spencer Hospice since his mother-in-law - wife of the current Towcester mayor Martin Johns - passed away at the hospice several years ago.

Councillor Tarbun said: “They looked after her so well and they were fantastic to her in her last few weeks and they were fantastic to us as well and helped us through a very tricky time so, ever since, we have been fundraising for them.”

Mr Tarbun expects to walk up to 28 miles a day during his solo charity walk through Canterbury, Sittingbourne, Bexleyheath, Edgware, Dunstable to Towcester where he will conclude his journey on Sunday, May 29 by climbing to the top of Bury Mount.

When asked about his sleeping arrangements, councillor Tarbun said: “The wife did suggest camping and I very quickly ‘no’d’ that so I have booked some cheap hotels along the way.”

The deputy mayor plans to livestream parts of his walk and post historical facts about ancient Roman sites he encounters.

The history aspect of this fundraiser was inspired by Mr Tarbun’s eight-year-old daughter, who he said is “obsessed” with the Romans.