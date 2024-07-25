Towcester friends take on 3000 mile cycling challenge across North America for Young Lives vs Cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friends Alfie and Luke, both 22 from Towcester, are ‘bike-packing’ across North America, to raise vital funds and awareness for children and young people with cancer.

Starting from Calgary in Canada on 1 June, they are cycling over 3,000 miles all the way to the Mexican border, aiming to arrive just 2.5 months later, in mid-August. The pair will be carrying their tents, sleeping equipment and everything else they need for such an epic journey, all neatly packed onto their bikes.

Alfie and Luke are now over two thirds of the way through their mammoth challenge, and are currently following the scenic route down the pacific coast. Following the Great Divide Mountain Biking Route, they have so far travelled from Banff National Park, down to Missoula in Montana, then 500 miles across a disused railway track to Seattle, having cycled across four North American States and into California, their fifth and final state. They have seen six bears (some as close as 20m away!), rattlesnakes, and have battled every weather imaginable; from blizzards in the Rockies, to extreme heat in Idaho, and 50mph headwinds in Washington’s ‘Scablands’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are putting themselves through all of this to raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people, and have so far raised over £1,200.

Alfie & Luke in Banff

Alfie said: “I am doing this challenge because it is tough, and I want to push myself as hard as I can. The event is semi inspired by Russ Cook, who recently ran the entire length of Africa.

“I am honoured to be taking on this event in support of Young Lives vs Cancer. The work they do is a lifeline for so many, and no matter how hard a day is on this challenge, it pales in comparison to the difficulties of a cancer diagnosis.”

Last year in Northamptonshire, Young Lives vs Cancer helped 74 families find the strength to face everything cancer throws at them. The charity gave out 63 financial grants to the value of £11,800 helping families to cope with the costs of cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miffy Kilby, Young Lives vs Cancer Fundraising Engagement Officer for Northamptonshire, said: “This is such a huge and unique challenge that Alfie and Luke have taken on, and at such a young age too. We are so grateful to them for dedicating these thousands of miles to Young Lives vs Cancer. Their huge commitment will make a massive difference to young people with cancer by helping us ensure they are getting the right support at the right time.”