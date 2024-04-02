Towcester ambulance and hospital beds arrive In Ukraine
As air alarms sounded across Ukraine last Sunday morning, the drivers from the Towcester Tove Benefice set off on their 1350 mile drive to Lviv as part of their latest aid delivery. The ambulance they were taking was to be donated to a frontline paramedic team in Mykolaiv, and its incrediblly helpful donated contents passed to hospitals and rehabilitation centres for those injured as a result of the ongoing illegal invasion and war in Ukraine.
In addition to this ambulance, the team have worked with other local organisations to help deliver a significant number of items donated by West Northants Council, having been unable to repurpose from the recent closure of Ridgeway House in Towcester, thus supporting those in great need in Ukraine and reducing potential wastage.
During their brief stay in Lviv, the team handed over the ambulance and its contents to their volunteer contacts and had an extremely moving day visiting the largest refuge centre in Lviv which helps those who have been displaced from frontline areas, a rehabilitation centre for those needing prosthetics, and volunteers making camouflage netting. They also revisited the Lviv military cemetery which had sadly almost doubled in size since their visit last June. One of the most poignant moments was meeting Sergiy, a commander who lost his arm as a result of a mine explosion, and hearing that he had to self rescue 4km through mud and water before reaching medical help. Amazingly the ambulance the Tove team donated in June may have been the one that helped save Sergiy, as it was donated to frontline paramedics working in Dnipro.
Steve Challen and Alex Donaldson safely crossed back into Poland on Thursday morning just before air alarm warnings sounded again in Lviv, and across the whole of Ukraine. Oleh Naida, the Ukraine national who remains to take shelter with his family in Towcester, is due back later this weekend. The team offer huge thanks to all those who help make these important aid efforts possible. Any further donations received will go to help support the work of the teams visited in Lviv.