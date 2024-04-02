Towcester ambulance and hospital beds arrive In Ukraine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As air alarms sounded across Ukraine last Sunday morning, the drivers from the Towcester Tove Benefice set off on their 1350 mile drive to Lviv as part of their latest aid delivery. The ambulance they were taking was to be donated to a frontline paramedic team in Mykolaiv, and its incrediblly helpful donated contents passed to hospitals and rehabilitation centres for those injured as a result of the ongoing illegal invasion and war in Ukraine.

In addition to this ambulance, the team have worked with other local organisations to help deliver a significant number of items donated by West Northants Council, having been unable to repurpose from the recent closure of Ridgeway House in Towcester, thus supporting those in great need in Ukraine and reducing potential wastage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During their brief stay in Lviv, the team handed over the ambulance and its contents to their volunteer contacts and had an extremely moving day visiting the largest refuge centre in Lviv which helps those who have been displaced from frontline areas, a rehabilitation centre for those needing prosthetics, and volunteers making camouflage netting. They also revisited the Lviv military cemetery which had sadly almost doubled in size since their visit last June. One of the most poignant moments was meeting Sergiy, a commander who lost his arm as a result of a mine explosion, and hearing that he had to self rescue 4km through mud and water before reaching medical help. Amazingly the ambulance the Tove team donated in June may have been the one that helped save Sergiy, as it was donated to frontline paramedics working in Dnipro.

Alex Donaldson and Steve Challen entering Ukraine