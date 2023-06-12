Tinnitus Week 2023 6 - 12 February: Here's everything you need to know...and where to get help if you need it

New statistics recently released have shown an increase in people who have tinnitus from 1 in 8 to 1 in 7, with 35% of those believing exposure to loud noise was the cause of their symptoms.

Tinnitus is the sensation of hearing a sound when there is no external source for that sound. It's different for everyone. They might hear ringing, buzzing, hissing, clicking, or other sounds. Some people experience the sounds all the time, for others it comes and goes. The volume can also differ. How it affects a person's life can be very different, from it not really causing concern to being so distressing it's life changing.

#TinnitusWeek 2023 is highlighting the dangers of every day sounds that could permanently damage the ears, causing hearing loss, tinnitus and or hyperacusis. Protecting the ears in foreseeable situations is vital to prevent permanent damage, but most people have no idea of the dangers. The most obvious noise is loud music, but things like using power tools and garden equipment for 15 minutes or more can cause permanent damage without ear protection. 4 minutes riding a motorbike that reaches sound levels of 106dB can also cause permanent damage.

Please contact us if you need support or information.

Laws are in place to protect employees who work in loud environments, but there is nothing to protect visitors. For example if you go to see a band in a pub the staff should be given ear protection but not the customers. There is also rarely any kind of warning that noise can do permanent damage to the ears. If people knew the potential life changing consequences of tinnitus they might be more willing to wear earplugs. People wrongly think you cannot hear what is going on, but attenuating earplugs let you hear everything with the benefit of the damaging decibels being reduced, and they are reasonably priced off the shelf.

For other noises that need blocking out such as power tools or motorbikes there are various kinds of ear protection that can be worn.

Northants Tinnitus Support is a charity that provides advice and information for people who have tinnitus with either 1 to 1 advice or group meetings which are an invaluable source of comfort for people struggling with their symptoms. They also raise awareness of protecting the ears and preventing tinnitus by providing talks for anyone who wants to learn more such as local health groups.

Noise induced ear trauma is the ONLY preventable cause of hearing loss and tinnitus. People don't give their hearing health the same attention as other parts of the body until it's too late, but they need to be warned that once the damage is done it's permanent and irreversible.