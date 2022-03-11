Thrill seekers invited to abseil down the colossal Northampton Lift Tower in aid of NHS

Have you ever wanted to try your hand at abseiling down the tallest building in Northampton?

The Northamptonshire Health Charity (NHC) is inviting thrill seekers to participate in their annual 'abseil day' on Saturday, June 25 and abseil down the colossal 418ft Northampton Lift Tower to raise funds for the county's NHS hospitals.

A spokesperson for NHC said: "Take on a lofty challenge this summer and abseil the iconic Northampton Lift Tower with us to raise funds for us - supporting our local NHS hospitals and community services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Cole, 15, when he abseiled in 2019 raising £565 for the Palliative Care team at Northampton General Hospital.

"Help us by raising money for one of our current appeals or you are welcome to raise funds for the ward, department or service at any of the local trusts we support."

NHC is an independent charity that supports three local NHS Trusts in Northamptonshire by funding additional projects and initiatives outside of what the NHS provides.

Abseilers can raise money for a ward or department of their choice at either Northampton General Hospital (NGH), Kettering General Hospital (KGH), or at one of the community or mental health hospitals under Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHSFT)

Participants can alternatively support one of NHC's current appeals such as 'Twinkling Stars' for the new maternity bereavement suite at KGH or the children's wards outdoor play area appeal at NGH.

Last year's annual abseil day raised an astronomical £16,000 for for a wide range of areas across all three of the NHS Trusts.

Sally Miah, who works at Northampton General and abseiled for the charity in 2021, said: "I'd recommend it for everyone, it's exhilarating."

A team from Northampton based Hawsons Accountants raised £1,899 for NGH's oncology department.

It costs £100 to abseil and the charity asks for a £50 deposit to secure a place with the balance of £50 to be paid to them by Friday, May 27.

Book your place today at their website on https://northamptonshirehealthcharity.co.uk/events/charity-abseil-day-2022/ and their team will be in touch.