Thousands in Northamptonshire invited to book COVID-19 and flu jabs

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NHS in Northamptonshire is urging those eligible for COVID-19 vaccines and flu jabs to come forward to top up their protection as soon as possible. The vaccines can be administered together, at the same appointment. Both are vitally important to staying well this winter.

The flu and COVID-19 vaccine programme have been brought forward due to the risk from a new COVID variant, BA.2.86. The NHS will be working quickly to ensure as many eligible people as possible are vaccinated and protected by the end of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Northamptonshire, over 280,000 people are eligible for free COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Submitted article

Those eligible to receive both the free COVID-19 and flu vaccines include everyone aged 65 and over, pregnant women, adults and children (aged 6 months and over) with certain health conditions, health and social care staff, carers and residents of care homes for older people.

From 18 September, those eligible will be able to book an appointment on the NHS website or the NHS App, and they will be able to get their jabs from Tuesday 19 September.

Those living in care homes in Northamptonshire are being prioritised and have already started to receive their vaccinations this week as local vaccination teams work to ensure those most vulnerable stay protected this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make getting jabs easier and closer to home for as many people as possible, dozens of pharmacies and GP practices across Northamptonshire will be offering COVID-19 and flu jabs. In addition, our mobile vaccination service will once again be visiting various locations around the county.

The NHS winter flu and COVID-19 vaccination programme provides vital protection to those eligible and their families as the colder weather approaches, keeping people from becoming seriously ill and reducing their risk of needing hospital treatment.

Chris Pallot, Director of Operations at NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board said:

“We want to protect as many people and families as possible. Vaccinations are our best defence against COVID-19 and flu and we are making every effort to be ready for winter. The defence the vaccines give us wears off over time and with a new variant in circulation, everyone eligible needs to top-up their protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is safe and effective to receive the flu and COVID-19 jabs at the same time, which is how many patients received their vaccines last year. There is no need to delay getting one or the other – getting your seasonal vaccines is vital so book yours in as soon as you can and encourage your eligible friends and family to do so too. Let’s keep Northamptonshire safe this winter.”

-ENDS-

Notes to editors