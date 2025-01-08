Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This new Northampton healing centre for people with neurological conditions hopes to provide a “calm and relaxed atmosphere” for visitors to feel safe and understood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spectra Health UK, which opened in Owl Close, Moulton Park back in November, aims to cater to each individual’s needs in a homely environment.

The business will introduce a variety of new services over the coming months, but has opened with reiki healing, hypnotherapy, crystals, grounding equipment, fidget toys, supplements and the provision of useful information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took founder Matthew Wilkins eight months to get Spectra Health up, running and open to the public, as he has built the concept from the ground up all by himself.

Spectra Health UK, which opened in Owl Close, Moulton Park back in November, aims to cater to each individual’s needs in a homely environment.

As a brand new addition to Northampton, Matthew is doing his best to raise awareness of what the centre is all about – and hopes to build on the initial interest this year.

“I’ve always been health conscious and mental health is especially relevant now,” said Matthew. “In the lockdowns I came to a realisation about my ADHD and autism. There are ways to help these conditions but they don’t get done.”

From CBT and sound therapies, to learning about health supplements and getting assessments from professionals in the field, Matthew has a clear vision for where he wants Spectra Health to go. He would also like to build a team to assist with his vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew continued: “The aim is to have one centralised hub for all neurological conditions under one roof. It’s not the idea or the mission that is the issue, it’s raising awareness.”

It took founder Matt Wilkins eight months to get Spectra Health up, running and open to the public, as he has built the concept from the ground up all by himself.

The founder shared that visitors have already praised the centre as “fantastic” as it offers somewhere for them to go in their times of need, which is not something that was readily available in Northampton beforehand.

Whether it be to seek support for their condition, or make use of the cosy corner to have a moment to themselves, Matthew hopes Spectra Health will become a go-to spot for many.

Matthew looks forward to sharing education and information about the importance of diet and health in relation to neurological conditions and mental health in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also hopes the introduction of ‘Mindful Monday’ sessions will help attendees to share their experiences and build a sense of community.

For more information on Spectra Health UK, visit the business’ Facebook page here.