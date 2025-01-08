This new Northampton centre for people with neurological conditions hopes to provide ‘calm atmosphere’
Spectra Health UK, which opened in Owl Close, Moulton Park back in November, aims to cater to each individual’s needs in a homely environment.
The business will introduce a variety of new services over the coming months, but has opened with reiki healing, hypnotherapy, crystals, grounding equipment, fidget toys, supplements and the provision of useful information.
It took founder Matthew Wilkins eight months to get Spectra Health up, running and open to the public, as he has built the concept from the ground up all by himself.
As a brand new addition to Northampton, Matthew is doing his best to raise awareness of what the centre is all about – and hopes to build on the initial interest this year.
“I’ve always been health conscious and mental health is especially relevant now,” said Matthew. “In the lockdowns I came to a realisation about my ADHD and autism. There are ways to help these conditions but they don’t get done.”
From CBT and sound therapies, to learning about health supplements and getting assessments from professionals in the field, Matthew has a clear vision for where he wants Spectra Health to go. He would also like to build a team to assist with his vision.
Matthew continued: “The aim is to have one centralised hub for all neurological conditions under one roof. It’s not the idea or the mission that is the issue, it’s raising awareness.”
The founder shared that visitors have already praised the centre as “fantastic” as it offers somewhere for them to go in their times of need, which is not something that was readily available in Northampton beforehand.
Whether it be to seek support for their condition, or make use of the cosy corner to have a moment to themselves, Matthew hopes Spectra Health will become a go-to spot for many.
Matthew looks forward to sharing education and information about the importance of diet and health in relation to neurological conditions and mental health in 2025.
He also hopes the introduction of ‘Mindful Monday’ sessions will help attendees to share their experiences and build a sense of community.
