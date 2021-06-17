'This announcement is fantastic news': No more isolating for Northamptonshire care home residents after visiting loved ones

The Government's recent announcement about care home residents no longer needing to isolate after visiting loved ones has been met with a wave of relief and joy by care home staff and residents in Northamptonshire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, despite delaying the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions for another month, announced that those moving into care homes in England and Scotland after June 21 will no longer have to isolate for 14 days.

National care provider, Shaw Healthcare, runs care homes in Northamptonshire including Victoria House in Rushden, Thorndale in Kettering and Abbott House in Oundle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A resident and staff member at one of Shaw healthcare’s care homes.

Reacting to this latest development, regional director for Shaw Healthcare Stacey Meredith, said: “The announcement is fantastic news for those looking for care as the feedback we’ve received from potential residents is that they have been reluctant to isolate and don’t want to feel lonely.

"This change will enable our new residents to meet others sooner, accept visitors and just make the settling in process a much smoother and enjoyable process.

"All of our services maintain stringent risk assessment procedures and we are fully compliant with all Covid-19 guidelines.”

This announcement means that care home residents will be able to spend time away and have overnight stays with family and friends without needing to isolate upon return.

Care home residents will, however, need to isolate if they are moving into a care home from an area deemed 'high risk'.

Care minister Helen Whatley, in a statement, said: "I have heard first-hand from those living and working in care homes how difficult the restrictions around visiting have been and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone working in the sector who has helped reunite families safely.

"Thanks to the continued success of the vaccine rollout, I am pleased we can now take another step towards normality, helping more people enjoy visits out of the care home while protecting them from the continued risk of Covid-19."

Lateral Flow Testing will still apply and residents moving into care homes from within the community will need to take a PCR test upon arrival followed by a second test seven days later.