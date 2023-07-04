These seven Northampton care homes are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission
These care providers across Northampton are performing exceptionally well
When inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspect care homes, they grade each provider on safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and whether each setting is well-led.
Care providers are given an overall grade of outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.
If a setting is rated as ‘outstanding’, this means that the service is performing exceptionally well.
Here are the seven Northampton care homes that have been rated as ‘outstanding’, according to the CQC:
