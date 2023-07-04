News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
These Northampton care homes are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by the CQC.These Northampton care homes are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by the CQC.
These Northampton care homes are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by the CQC.

These seven Northampton care homes are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission

These care providers across Northampton are performing exceptionally well
Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST

When inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspect care homes, they grade each provider on safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and whether each setting is well-led.

Care providers are given an overall grade of outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

If a setting is rated as ‘outstanding’, this means that the service is performing exceptionally well.

Here are the seven Northampton care homes that have been rated as ‘outstanding’, according to the CQC:

Overall: Outstanding. Latest inspection: 30 January 2018 Bostock Avenue, Abington, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4LN. Provided and run by: Living Life (UK) Limited

1. The Banyan Tree

Overall: Outstanding. Latest inspection: 30 January 2018 Bostock Avenue, Abington, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4LN. Provided and run by: Living Life (UK) Limited Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Overall: Outstanding. Latest inspection: 23 March 2018. Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4LP. Provided and run by: Tabs @ 42 Limited

2. [email protected]

Overall: Outstanding. Latest inspection: 23 March 2018. Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4LP. Provided and run by: Tabs @ 42 Limited Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Overall: Outstanding. Latest inspection: 13 August 2020. Roseholme Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4RS. Provided and run by: Hampton (Burlington Court Care) Ltd

3. Burlington Court

Overall: Outstanding. Latest inspection: 13 August 2020. Roseholme Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4RS. Provided and run by: Hampton (Burlington Court Care) Ltd Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Overall: Outstanding. Latest inspection: 19 June 2018. Hillcrest Avenue, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 2AB. Provided and run by: Alderwood L.L.A. Limited

4. Hillcrest House

Overall: Outstanding. Latest inspection: 19 June 2018. Hillcrest Avenue, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 2AB. Provided and run by: Alderwood L.L.A. Limited Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Northampton