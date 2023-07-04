These care providers across Northampton are performing exceptionally well

When inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspect care homes, they grade each provider on safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and whether each setting is well-led.

Care providers are given an overall grade of outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

If a setting is rated as ‘outstanding’, this means that the service is performing exceptionally well.

Here are the seven Northampton care homes that have been rated as ‘outstanding’, according to the CQC:

1 . The Banyan Tree Overall: Outstanding. Latest inspection: 30 January 2018 Bostock Avenue, Abington, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4LN. Provided and run by: Living Life (UK) Limited

2 . [email protected] Overall: Outstanding. Latest inspection: 23 March 2018. Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4LP. Provided and run by: Tabs @ 42 Limited

3 . Burlington Court Overall: Outstanding. Latest inspection: 13 August 2020. Roseholme Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4RS. Provided and run by: Hampton (Burlington Court Care) Ltd

4 . Hillcrest House Overall: Outstanding. Latest inspection: 19 June 2018. Hillcrest Avenue, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 2AB. Provided and run by: Alderwood L.L.A. Limited

