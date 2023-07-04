News you can trust since 1931
These Northampton care homes are currently ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’, according to the Care Quality Commission

These care homes in Northampton need to work on concerns raised by CQC inspectors
Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 4th Jul 2023, 08:15 BST

When inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspect care homes, they grade each provider on safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and whether each setting is well-led.

Care providers are given an overall grade of outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

If a setting ‘requires improvement’, this means the service is not performing as well as it should and the CQC has told the service how it must improve.

If a care home is rated as ‘inadequate’, this means that the service is performing badly and the CQC has taken action against the person or organisation that runs it.

Here are the 15 Northampton care homes that have been rated as ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’, according to the CQC:

Overall: Requires improvement. Latest inspection: 16 June 2022. Cliftonville Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5BE. Provided and run by: Avery Homes Cliftonville Limited.

Overall: Requires improvement. Latest inspection: 15 September 2020.1-3 St Michaels Avenue, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4JQ. Provided and run by: Mrs Anne Going & Mr Kenneth Going & Mr Raymond Galbraith & Mrs Marian Galbraith.

Overall: Requires improvement Latest inspection: 23 January 2023.1-2 Elysium Terrace, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 6EN. Provided and run by: Mentaur Limited

