These are the 10 worst GP practices in Northampton ranked for patient satisfaction
The majority of patients surveyed at all the practices in Northampton were happy with their GPs - but these ones had the lowest scores.
You can check how your practice did in the patient survey here.
1. St Luke's Primary Care Centre
Satisfied: 60%'Dissatisfied: 24%
2. The Pines Surgery
Satisfied: 60%'Dissatisfied: 23%
3. Danes Camp Surgery
Satisfied: 68%'Dissatisfied: 18%
4. Woodview Medical Centre
Satisfied: 73%'Dissatisfied: 18%
