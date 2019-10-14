Northampton GPs ranked.

These are the 10 worst GP practices in Northampton ranked for patient satisfaction

The majority of patients surveyed at all the practices in Northampton were happy with their GPs - but these ones had the lowest scores.

Satisfied: 60%'Dissatisfied: 24%

1. St Luke's Primary Care Centre

Satisfied: 60%'Dissatisfied: 23%

2. The Pines Surgery

Satisfied: 68%'Dissatisfied: 18%

3. Danes Camp Surgery

Satisfied: 73%'Dissatisfied: 18%

4. Woodview Medical Centre

