Theme park in the East Midlands closes splash park after reports of children falling ill with sickness and diarrhoea

A number of visitors to a Leicestershire theme park have become ill in recent days, according to reports.

Public Health England (PHE) East Midlands is currently investigating reports that a number of visitors to Twinlakes Family Theme Park, in Melton Mowbray, are experiencing diarrhoea and vomiting.

PHE East Midlands, Health and Safety Executive and Melton Borough Council are working with the theme park to investigate the reports and ensure that any necessary public health actions are taken.

As a precautionary measure, the water play area will be closed until further notice.

Twinlakes published a statement on Facebook this morning (Monday) which said: "We regret that the Au Guang Dragon Zone Water Park is temporarily closed.

"We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause.

"As soon as we heard reports that some visitors have become ill following their visit to the Water Park we took the decision to close it as a precautionary measure.

"We are working closely with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate and hope to be able to provide information about the re-opening of the Au Guang Dragon Water Park very soon.

"In the meantime, the theme park remains open. Please visit our website for more information about other attractions."

A large number of parents have taken to social media over the weekend reporting their children had been ill after visiting the park.

One said: "We visited the water on Thursday and my son woke up Saturday morning being sick and continued to do so ever 20 minutes until Saturday night!!

"He still feels a little poorly today."

Another parent said: "Any explanation to why my 4 year old child had to be treated in hospital for severe gastroenteritis less than 24 hours after playing in your water park?"

One mother said: "I'd really like to know why my two children were so poorly.

"I've never had a problem before with the park but since coming Wednesday then seeing my children poorly it definitely makes you re think about going back."

Those with diarrhoea and vomiting should avoid contact with others if possible and remain at home until 48-hours after symptoms have stopped.

Personal hygiene, with thorough handwashing with soap and water before eating and after going to the toilet is very important in reducing the spread of infection.

Dr Vanessa MacGregor, Consultant of Communicable Disease Control at Public Health England, said: "Gastroenteritis (diarrhoea and vomiting) is an unpleasant illness but most people usually make a complete recovery without any specific treatment other than rest and drinking lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.



“There is no specific treatment for diarrhoea and vomiting so the public can help limit the spread of infection by staying away from their GP practice or hospital if they are feeling unwell. If diarrhoea and vomiting does become very severe and persistent however, then we advise you to telephone NHS 111 or your GP."

