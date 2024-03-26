Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Social worker Lucy Mwape, founder of The Woodbridge Family Centre in Northampton is the only family assessment centre, has launched the Woodbridge Foundation to address the critical need for ongoing support for families transitioning from her centre. Recognising the challenges faced by families once they leave the facility and the subsequent feelings of isolation and lack of follow-up assistance, Lucy has taken proactive steps to establish a comprehensive support network through the Woodbridge Foundation.

The Woodbridge Foundation fills a crucial gap in services by following families and young people personalised advice, guidance and sign-posting tailored to their unique needs. Drawing on Lucy's experiences and expertise in social work, the foundation provides a range of essential services aimed at promoting social inclusion, improving mental health and fostering community integation for families in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of The Woodbridge Foundation's mission is a committment to ensuring that no family or young person in Northampton feels isolated or unsupported, "said Lucy, Founder of the Woodbridge Foundation. "Through our tailored approach, we empower individuals with the resources and tools they need to navigate life's challenges and thrive within their communities".

The Woodbridge Foundation Inauguration

The services offered by the foundation encompasses a wide array of support initiatives, including social and inclusion activities designed to foster connects and combat feelings of loneliness. Additionally, the foundation provides vital resources to improving mental health and well-being, offering counselling, therapy and access to support networks.

Furthernore, the Woodbridge Foundation priorities opportunities for volunteering and training, equipping families and young people with valuable skills and experience to enhance their prospects and contribute meaningfully to society. By facilitating pathways to integration and community engagement, the foundation plays a pivitol role in helping families rebuild their lives and forge meaningful connection withing their neighbourhoods.

"We are committed to championing the well-being and resilience of families and young people in Northampton, "added Lucy. "Through the Woodbridge Foundation, we aspire to create a more inclusive and supportive community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive".