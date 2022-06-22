The results are in. Here’s how much The Lewis Foundation’s Water Dash in Northampton raised

The Lewis Foundation’s co-founders say they are aiming for even ‘bigger and better’ next year following the huge success of their first ever ‘Water Dash event last weekend.
The total figure has now been counted and more than £1,500 was raised by visitors to Upton Country Park on Saturday, June 18 to tackle giant inflatable water slides, foam machines, and water ninjas as part of the family-friendly event.
The money will fund over 400 gifts and care packs for adult cancer patients in hospital.
Foundation co-founder Lorraine Lewis said: “The Water Dash was something we have wanted to do for years, but the challenges of the pandemic meant it just hadn’t been possible until now.
“We finally thought this year that life is too short not to try – something the adult cancer patients we support remind us of every single day. It has been the hardest thing my husband Lee and I have ever taken on, but we have a fantastic team of volunteers and business sponsors who have helped us.“We wanted it to be all-inclusive for all ages and abilities, and we were delighted to see so many smiles on the day. We have learnt so much and created a race that we can build on and make better and better each year. Next time will be even bigger with extra obstacles and more fun, which will enable us to bring comfort and happiness with our gifts to adult cancer patients as they undergo treatment.”The multi-award-winning charity – which provides overnight essentials, toiletries, and other helpful items to patients at 15 hospitals in the Midlands – now delivers a staggering 2,500 free gift and care packs each month.
Jo Smith and Craig Chiles from Northampton took part. Jo said: "We had a fabulous time. It was such good fun, really well organised and a chance to raise money for a great cause. Oh, and a bit wet and foamy too.”
Craig added: “It was brilliant fun. Most importantly we were raising valuable money and awareness for a wonderful charity.”
Business sponsors were headline sponsor Michael Jones Jewellers, Evolve Business Coaching, Consulo Health and Safety. Other supporters included NLive, Elgar Centre, Sandra Pollock OBE and Virgin Active Collingtree.