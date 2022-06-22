The results are in. Here’s how much The Lewis Foundation’s Water Dash in Northampton raised

“We finally thought this year that life is too short not to try – something the adult cancer patients we support remind us of every single day. It has been the hardest thing my husband Lee and I have ever taken on, but we have a fantastic team of volunteers and business sponsors who have helped us.“We wanted it to be all-inclusive for all ages and abilities, and we were delighted to see so many smiles on the day. We have learnt so much and created a race that we can build on and make better and better each year. Next time will be even bigger with extra obstacles and more fun, which will enable us to bring comfort and happiness with our gifts to adult cancer patients as they undergo treatment.”The multi-award-winning charity – which provides overnight essentials, toiletries, and other helpful items to patients at 15 hospitals in the Midlands – now delivers a staggering 2,500 free gift and care packs each month.