'The NHS is still here but please don’t call 999 or attend Accident and Emergency unless you have an emergency'

Matt Metcalfe, Chief Medical Officer, NHS Northamptonshire ICB: said: “Despite our system having plans in place to manage disruptions such as industrial action and urgent services will be prioritised, we expect minimal levels of Junior Doctors in our hospitals and this will inevitably have an impact.

“We would ask families to help us free up much needed hospital bed capacity so we can ensure our beds are occupied by those most in need of acute hospital care, by supporting the discharge of a relative back into the community as soon as possible.

“Everyone who has an appointment should attend as planned, unless your local NHS provider has contacted you to reschedule. We will undoubtedly need to reschedule some appointments on the impacted days and whilst we will keep this to a minimum you will be contacted if this is the case. If you have not been contacted please attend your appointment.

The local NHS is advising the public on what actions they need to take during the upcoming industrial action

“During this round of industrial action, probably more than any other, we are urging local people to only use 999 or attend ED if they have a life-threatening illness or injury to enable the clinicians who will be running our hospitals to care for those with the highest need.

“If you have an urgent medical concern which is not life-threatening, please contact NHS 111 to be assessed and directed to the best service to help you.”

Follow these steps to help your local NHS be in the best position for the industrial action:

1. If you have relatives or loved ones who are clinically fit to be discharged from hospital, please help us by collecting them

2. Seek medical assistance early from your local pharmacy, the urgent care centre or 111.nhs.uk to avoid conditions becoming worse and needing urgent medical help

3. If it is urgent please use 111.nhs.uk to be assessed and directed to the best service to treat your health concern – 999 and ED should only be used for life-threatening emergencies

Options available to patients during strike action:

Patients who have an appointment on strike days

Everyone who has an appointment should attend as planned unless your local NHS provider has contacted you to reschedule. If they have not contacted you, please attend your appointment.

GP services will be running as normal on strike days. Please continue to attend scheduled GP appointments as planned.

Patients with urgent health concerns

Anyone who needs urgent care should use 111.nhs.uk to be assessed and directed to the right care for them. If you do not have internet access or you are contacting 111 about a patient aged 5 or under, please call 111 instead.

Patients with minor illnesses and injuries

Your local pharmacy can help with minor illnesses like coughs, colds and red eye. They are open late and no appointment is needed.

Corby Urgent Care Centre is open every day between 8am and 8pm and can help with minor injuries/ illnesses such as lacerations, sprains, strains, minor burns or scalds.