The Government has recently announced plans to transform GP services in the UK, shaking up the current format for funding which is more than two decades old. Research found people in more deprived areas and coastal towns often have the highest needs for the NHS, but the fewest GPs, the worst performing services, and the longest waits.

Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams across Northamptonshire and beyond. More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their doctor’s surgery.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Northamptonshire where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

1 . Denton Village Surgery - Denton, Northampton There were 248 survey forms sent out to patients at Denton Village Surgery in Denton, Northampton, and the response rate was 46%. 81% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 17% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Long Buckby Practice - Long Buckby, Northampton There were 268 survey forms sent out to patients at The Long Buckby Practice in Long Buckby, Northampton, and the response rate was 42%. 70% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 22% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Crick Medical Practice - Crick, Northampton There were 267 survey forms sent out to patients at Crick Medical Practice in Crick, Northampton, and the response rate was 42%. 65% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 32% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps Photo Sales