The “driving force of data” is named in a prestigious list of top digital leaders
The “driving force in advocating the transformative power of data” in a Northampton mental health hospital has been recognised as one of the UK’s top data leaders in a prestigious list.
Murtz Daud, Chief Data Officer at St Andrew’s Healthcare, has been honoured as one of the most influential people in the DataIQ 100, a list of the top chief data officers, chief analytics officers, data scientists, data governance experts and leaders of key vendors and service providers.
Murtz’s leadership as the voice of data, championing its value and significance within St Andrew’s Healthcare, has been a pivotal factor in securing this accolade. His visibility and stature within the broader data and analytics industry have also contributed to his inclusion in this esteemed list.
St Andrew’s Healthcare’s innovative approach to data utilisation has garnered recognition from Dr Geraldine Strathdee, NHS England’s National Clinical Director for Mental Health, in a national report published last year.
Dr Nadeem Nadeem Mazi, Chief Clinical Information Officer and a key stakeholder for Murtz and his team, said: “Murtz has played a pivotal role in creating our digital solutions and improving our data culture. The implementation of our Data and Analytics platform has led to tangible benefits noticed by staff, clinicians, patients, and carers alike.
“This initiative has modernised our patient observation practices, improved inefficiencies, and enhanced patient safety, all while providing detailed insights into specific clinical areas. Murtz is undeniably a driving force in advocating the transformative power of data.”
Murtz said: “It is a genuine honour to be recognised among such esteemed data leaders. The transformation we have achieved at St Andrew’s Healthcare is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our team and the wider organisation. Our approach prioritises creativity and innovation, ensuring that patients remain central to our endeavours.
He added, “The feedback we’ve had from senior leaders is how helpful and innovative they find the data platform. The fact any clinician at the hospital can access information about their division, ward and even patient at the touch of a button has changed the way we work as an organisation, forever.”
DataIQ is the trusted global collaboration and intelligence platform for data leaders. The publication provides its members with essential global community of cross-industry peers, facilitated by experts who together share best practise and debate the latest ideas and big issues which leads the data conversation.