The results from the GP Patient Survey 2025 are in, and it seems that despite the challenges faced by the NHS this year, many of us are happy with our local GP practice.

It’s been a tough time for the NHS, with lengthy waiting lists following the Covid pandemic and a “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses hitting hospitals hard during winter.

However, despite the pressures, the GP Patient Survey 2025 has revealed that many of us are satisfied with the care we are receiving from our GP surgery.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year.

The survey asks about local GP practice services, your last contact with your GP practice, quality of care, overall experience, experience when your GP practice is closed, pharmacy services, as well as dentistry and current health status.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in England. Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in England which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Royal Hospital Chelsea - London There were 193 survey forms sent out to patients at Royal Hospital Chelsea. The response rate was 49%, with 92 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 99% said it was very good and 1% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

2 . Wraysdale House Surgery - Coniston, Cumbria There were 271 survey forms sent out to patients at Wraysdale House Surgery in Coniston, Cumbria. The response rate was 46%, with 124 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 96% said it was very good and 4% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

3 . Dr Mitchells Surgery - North Ferriby There were 237 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Mitchells Surgery in North Ferriby. The response rate was 46%, with 110 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 95% said it was very good and 3% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps