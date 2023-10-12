Tens of thousands of missed outpatient appointments at Northampton General Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patients failed to attend tens of thousands of outpatient appointments at Northampton General Hospital last year, new figures show.

It comes as the number of missed appointments across England topped 8 million for the first time in 2022-23.

The Patients Association said it would like to see "the health service be more curious and compassionate" about patients' absence.

Northampton General Hospital

NHS England figures show patients did not attend 41,115 outpatient appointments at Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust in 2022-23 – down from 46,535 the year before.

It accounted for 5% of the 770,430 total appointments scheduled.

Nationally, a record 8 million of 124.5 million appointments (6.4%) were missed. It is the highest proportion of missed appointments since 2017-18, when 6.7% went unattended.

The Patients Association said there are 8 million different stories behind the missed appointments, and called on healthcare professionals to be "curious" about why patients are absent.

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said many patients who miss appointments are at risk of health inequalities, and urged the NHS to be compassionate.

She said the NHS should focus on making it easier for patients to get to an appointment, with many unable to attend due to caring responsibilities, travel difficulties, or not receiving a reminder if the appointment was booked a long time before.

The figure also showed hospitals cancelled 12.1 million outpatient appointments across the country – a rise of 4% on the year before, and the highest figure since records began, excluding 2020-21, which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Of these, 123,610 were cancelled by Northampton General Hospital.

There were 95.9 million attendances nationally, up on the last two years but slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, patients contacted hospitals and cancelled 7.9 million appointments, also down on before Covid-19.

At Northampton General Hospital, 69,175 appointments were cancelled by patients, while there was a total of 535,405 attendances.

An NHS spokesperson said the service is treating record numbers of patients and dealing with ongoing industrial action.

They added: "There are many reasons why patients miss appointments, and so our main message is always it is vital people seek care when they need it.