A health charity is teeing up its 2022 golf day to raise cash for Northamptonshire hospitals and community services.

Northamptonshire Health Charity is currently working hard to fund a new outside play area for children’s wards at Northampton General Hospital.

Funds from this year’s Golf Day, at the Northampton Golf Club, will also benefit the Twinkling Stars appeal for the new maternity bereavement suite at Kettering General Hospital.

The team from Crown Business Finance won last year's Northamptonshire Health Charity Golf Day, which raised nearly £6,000 for local hospitals

Teams of four who joined in last year’s event raised nearly £6,000 for the two good causes.

Lead Bereavement Midwife, Lisa Drummond, said: “Each year we care for up to 100 families who suffer the heartbreak of losing their baby.

"While we work very closely and supportively with parents in this situation, we know that our facilities really let us down and we want to change that.”

At present, parents experiencing this devastating loss are in the delivery suite itself.

They hear babies crying and it can be unavoidable to see a new mum with her baby. Amongst the new facilities, funding from the appeal will create a new bereavement room as well as family room that is entirely separate from the delivery suite.

This year’s Golf Day — the seventh of its kind — is set for September 8. It costs £260 for teams of four.