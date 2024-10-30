Surgery ward at Northampton General Hospital visited by care watchdog after concerns raised

A surgery ward at Northampton General Hospital was visited by the care watchdog after concerns were raised.

The head and neck ward in the surgery department was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in March this year. The watchdog has now published its findings and says the concerns were “unsubstantiated”.

Inspectors checked if patients were receiving appropriate care, as well as if equipment and processes were in place to reduce the risk of people falling. This was due to concerns CQC had received about the service.

During this inspection, CQC found the concerns were “unsubstantiated and the service had suitable safeguards in place to reduce the risk of people falling”.

According to the report, “people felt safe on the ward and staff responded promptly to their needs”, “each bed had a call bell within reach of the person, and they were responded to quickly, and “sensor mats were in place to alert staff when someone who was at risk of falls attempted to stand up”.

Inspectors also said staff had received training on how to prevent people from falling and they knew what incidents to report, and “reported them clearly and in line with trust policy”.

Although these concerns were “unsubstantiated”, the report did highlight some concerns, including the ward layout.

The report said: “The ward layout made it challenging for staff to care for people who were confused or at risk of falling. Staff tried to maintain a clutter free environment around the immediate bedside but found this more challenging on the wider ward due to the environmental constraints.”

The report added: “There was significant equipment in corridors such as desks and filing cabinets. These posed a potential trip hazard especially to patients at risk of falling or suffered confusion.

"We found two areas where there was damage to the floor. The damage was in a walkway and posed a potential trip hazard. It was not taped down. Managers told us they had reported it and were awaiting a temporary fix.”

However, the hospital says these issues have been addressed and that patients with a high risk of falls are accommodated in wards better suited to their needs.

Chief Nurse for the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire, Julie Hogg, said: “We have carefully considered the concerns raised about the ward layout and the challenges it presents for patients who may be confused or at risk of falling. To address these, we have made improvements by reducing clutter and optimising the layout to enhance patient safety and ease of navigation.

“Additionally, we are prioritising patient placement by ensuring that those with a high risk of falls who do not require specialist head and neck care are accommodated in wards better suited to their needs. These changes reflect our commitment to creating a safer, more supportive environment for all patients."

As inspectors only looked at some areas of safe, effective and well-led, the surgery department has not been re-rated and remains rated good overall and for being safe, effective and well-led. Caring and responsive also remain rated as good.

The overall rating for Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust remains requires improvement.