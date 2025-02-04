Support this mother hoping to put smiles on faces while raising money for the National Autistic Society

Here’s how you can support this Northampton mother, who hopes to continue putting smiles on faces by running dressed as a cat while raising vital funds for the National Autistic Society.

Chantelle Bentley is no stranger to fundraising and took on a challenge back in 2020 dressed in wedding accessories when her big day was pushed back during the pandemic.

She dressed up each weekend in a veil and wedding dress tutu and went for a run holding a fake bouquet, all in aid of Northampton General Hospital.

Four years later, Chantelle started another fundraiser and this will end with the London Marathon in April for the National Autistic Society – which is a cause close to her heart.

She has already started training in cat ears and colourful clothing to get the word out about what she is doing and why, which is of great importance as an advocate for neurodivergent individuals.

Though her training is well underway, Chantelle told the Chronicle & Echo that she is struggling with fundraising and hopes this weekend’s event will help boost that.

On Saturday (February 8) at 3pm, Chantelle is hosting a ‘runathon’ at The Sun Inn in Hardingstone. Runners will take part in sponsored relays, with varying distances of five kilometres, 10 kilometres and 10 miles. They will all start and finish at the pub.

Chantelle has also been in contact with businesses and community groups to build up prizes for a tombola and a ‘guess the teddy’ game.

Everyone is welcome, whether that is to watch the sponsored relays unfold or take part to support Chantelle.

Chantelle is a special needs teaching assistant in a primary school and the governor of special needs at her children’s school, as they are both neurodivergent.

When asked why the National Autistic Society is so close to her heart, Chantelle explained that she went through the process of helping someone close to her get diagnosed around 12 years ago.

It was through her chosen charity that she received all the support, advice and guidance she could have asked for, and that is when her passion for autism and neurodiversity began.

As her children are neurodivergent, it is important to Chantelle to get people to understand the complexities and that there are so many forms.

For more information and to make a donation to Chantelle Bentley’s fundraiser in aid of the National Autistic Society, visit her fundraising page here.