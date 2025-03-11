Support this biker group in making it the best year yet for hospital Easter egg run in April

Support this biker group in making 2025 the best year yet for their Easter egg run in April, when they will be making donations to two Northamptonshire hospitals.

Members of Rising Sun Riders have a shared passion for motorbikes and raising money for charity.

The group was founded back in 2019 by six individuals, and they have held their Easter egg run every year since then.

Shane Shaw is one of the six group founders, and he explained they typically support the Air Ambulance through their fundraising as many motorcyclists use their services when in need.

The Rising Sun Riders Facebook group has amassed nearly 400 members and they are often joined by other motorbike enthusiasts – making them a force to be reckoned with when it comes to fundraising.

This year’s Easter egg run is being held on April 19, when the donations will be delivered to Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals.

Six donation stations have been set up across the county for members of the public to show their support. These include Sycamore Cafe, The Wellingborough Museum, Fastline Group, Jester’s Bistro Bar, Mikado Pheasant and The Den. The first is the only Northampton location.

Past Easter egg runs have always received positive feedback and the riders are met with appreciation from hospital staff members.

The motorcyclists will ride through Northampton, Kettering and Wellingborough before dropping the donations off at the hospitals, and the patients and their families are often there to greet them.

The group is hopeful for a good number of donations, as they want to extend their generosity beyond the children’s wards this year.

“We want to make this year special,” Shane told this newspaper. “What we do can only be done with community support. No one wants to be in hospital and we want to put smiles on faces with a treat.”

For more information on Rising Sun Riders and their upcoming Easter egg run, visit the group’s Facebook page here.