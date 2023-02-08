KidsAid are looking for local businesses or individuals who would like to sponsor a child to receive life changing therapeutic support and make a lasting positive difference to a child’s future.

Support a local child! According to the Childhood Commission, more children in Northamptonshire are unhappy with their mental health than almost anywhere else in England (Big Ask Survey, 2022).

KidsAid is a local charity supporting children and young people aged 3-18 years who have experienced trauma. We provide therapeutic support to young people struggling with family breakdown, attachment difficulties, illness, and bereavement; through to anxiety, bullying and behavioural difficulties, as well as domestic violence, neglect, and abuse.

KidsAid Therapy Room

Sponsoring a child will offer a safe place to process traumatic life experiences; find healthy coping mechanisms to support long-term mental health; and build security in the family unit from which a child can thrive.

The aim of KidsAid’s work is to ensure early year’s trauma does not manifest and cause more serious problems in later life.

This sponsorship will offer a local child long-term, free therapeutic support that is not otherwise available. The children we support benefit from creative and holistic therapy interventions that are facilitated by highly qualified and experienced psychotherapists. Alongside every child’s therapy, parents and carers are offered therapeutic advice, guidance, and support to ensure positive and sustainable change.

As a sponsor, you will receive a welcome pack to introduce the child, their circumstance and the difficulties experienced; you will learn about the recommended intervention and the therapy aims; and when the intervention has come to an end, you will receive a therapist report with outcome measures and child feedback. Although information shared will be anonymised, you will feel familiar with the child you are supporting and share in the joy of knowing you’re truly making a life changing difference.

Sponsoring a child for 30 weeks of therapy will cost £1,200.

100% of your donation will go towards the therapy. This is £5.70 a day!

