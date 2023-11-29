Successful PSA testing event thanks to the Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group

On Saturday 18th November 2023, The Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group held their second successful PSA Testing Event at the Northampton County Cricket Club Ground, seeing almost 260 men attend the event and be tested for Prostate Cancer.

Out of the 253 men that came through the doors for the PSA Testing Event, 13 were found to have a high reading for their age range and 6 men were borderline, meaning they require additional testing and support from their GP practice.

Richard Truby, Chairman of the Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group on speaking about the event, said:

“We are so pleased about the success of our PSA Testing event. 13 men who wouldn’t have otherwise known their PSA levels were high are now able to take their results and visit their GP for further investigations. Raising awareness of prostate cancer and diagnosing it early are so vital, which is why we put on these events”.

Members of the Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group volunteering at the event.

The Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test can help diagnose prostate problems, which includes prostate cancer. At the moment, the NHS do not currently run a PSA screening programme so the Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group know it is vital to raise awareness and encourage men over 40 years of age to get tested.

Many men with early prostate cancer will not notice any symptoms or any changes to their body, which is why the Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group, from experience, understand the importance of getting tested.

Some of the key signs to look out for which could indicate a prostate-related issue, are:

· Difficulty starting to urinate or emptying your bladder

· A weak flow when you urinate

· A feeling that your bladder has not emptied properly

· Dribbling urine after you finish urinating

· Needing to urinate more often than usual, especially at night

· A sudden need to urinate – you may sometimes leak urine before you get to the toilet.

(Key signs from Prostate Cancer UK)