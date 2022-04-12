Student-led sports injury and rehab clinic opens to all in Northampton

People recovering from sports injuries can benefit from a new injury and rehabilitation clinic at the University of Northampton.

The Sports Injury and Rehabilitation Clinic (SIRC) is open to the public, University of Northampton staff and students – and you can now book your appointment online.

The clinic provides people with healthcare from students, who are overseen by a fully-qualified clinic supervisor to ensure that safe and professional standards and practice is maintained.

The sports clinic will be student-led but open to all with affordable prices.

Brendon Skinner, senior lecturer in Sport Rehabilitation and Conditioning, said: “We are delighted to be opening our on-campus clinic and being able to provide healthcare services to our students, staff and the wider community of Northamptonshire.

“We look forward to offering people access to healthcare services at an affordable price, while providing our students with an environment to learn and develop into the next generation of graduate sport rehabilitators.”

The students are trained in delivering treatment including: injury assessments, manual therapy, joint mobilisations, stretching, exercise rehabilitation, taping, electrotherapies and sports massage.

The clinic provides services to help a range of sporting and every day musculoskeletal conditions, injuries and complaints.

Services include an initial consultation, follow-up assessment and treatment, sports massage, exercise rehabilitation and recovery sessions.