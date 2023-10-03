Stoptober is calling on smokers to join the 2.5 million others who have made a quit attempt since the campaign first launched in 2012

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Smoking remains the biggest behavioural cause of preventable death, with 64,000 deaths a year and quitting is one of the best things a smoker can do for their health. If you quit for 28 days, you’re five times more likely to quit for good. That is why West Northamptonshire Public Health Team are encouraging you to join thousands of others who are committing to quitting this October.

When you stop smoking good things start to happen, within days or weeks you have more energy, and your senses of taste and smell improve. A new nationwide survey shows 95% of ex-smokers see positive changes in their life as early as two weeks after quitting. In the East Midlands the research found some of the top benefits ex-smokers saw within those two weeks to be:

39% having more energy

45% improved breathing

34% feeling healthier

33% saving money

Stoptober - Stop smoking and good things will happen

While the health benefits are significant one of the good thing things often overlooked is financial wellbeing. The average smoker spends £38.59 a week on Tobacco meaning quitting could save you around £2,000 per year. Quitting this Autumn could ease financial pressures and you could see significant improvements to physical and mental health.

If you are looking for support you can access, the Stop Smoking Services at West Northamptonshire Councils offers a 12-week telephone or face-face support, with e-cigarettes and nicotine replacement therapy sent straight your door. A a telephone clinic is available Monday to Friday and face to face clinics on the following days:

Thursday 9:30am-1pm -Guildhall

Tuesday 9:30am- 12:30pm- Guildhall

Thursday 12:30- 3:30pm- Weston Favell Library.

To find out more information please visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/stopsmoking or you can get in touch with the service today on 0300 126 5700.

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health said: “Giving up smoking is one of the most beneficial actions you can take to improve your health and it will help you to save money too. With a dedicated team on hand to provide advice and support with your quitting journey as well as options on which support you would prefer to access, I would encourage you to get in touch with the service to find out a bit more.”

