STOPTOBER 2022: Quit now for good of your health and wealth, message to Northamptonshire smokers

It’s nearly Stoptober and health chiefs are encouraging the estimated 95,000 smokers across Northamptonshire to quit for better health and more wealth.

This year marks the 11th national stop smoking campaign, Stoptober, based on research that those who can stay smoke free for 28 days are five times more likely to quit for good.

The campaign first launched when one in five adults smoked — just under 20 percent. This has since fallen to one eight in England.

Health chiefs are promoting Stoptober 2022 to encourage smokers in Northamptonshire to quit for the good of their health and wealth

Yet there are still nearly 5,000,000 smokers in England and around 64,000 people killed by the effects of smoking every year.

While the health benefits of quitting smoking are enormous, financial wellbeing is often overlooked. The average pack of 20 cigarettes now totals £12.71 and smokers in Northamptonshire spend on average £1,945 per year on their habit.

Richard Holley area manager of the county’s Stop Smoking Service said: “One of the barriers to quitting smoking that is often mentioned by the people we work with is the initial cost of the products designed to help you quit.

“Smokers taking part in our programme are entitled to 12 weeks of nicotine replacement products, including e-cigarettes, at no cost.”

Stoptober also offers free help including an NHS app, online communities, daily emails and texts, and a Personal Quit Plan, which helps people find the right combination of support.

Councillor Helen Harrison, executive member for adults, health and wellbeing for North Northamptonshire Council, said: “Quitting smoking is the best thing you can do to improve your health — and you could also save a considerable amount of money.

"The ever-increasing cost of cigarettes, and the cost-of-living crisis, make quitting smoking especially beneficial. I would encourage all smokers to make use of the free assistance available.”

Councillor Matt Golby, West Northamptonshire’s portfolio holder for adult care, wellbeing and health integration, added: “Stoptober is an opportunity to join thousands of people in stopping smoking and has already helped many people in quitting smoking for good.

"There is a wide range of stop smoking support available to residents in West Northamptonshire that provides timely help and advice to those who register or get in touch.”