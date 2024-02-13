‘Stevie the Superstar’ vows to never retire as he celebrates 45 years at mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stefano Palminteri, who started at the mental health charity in 1978, is a multi-skilled craftsman who works across the entire Northampton hospital site on Billing Road.

The 69-year-old, who has just been awarded his Long-Service award by the charity’s CEO Dr Vivienne McVey, is one of the longest serving members of staff at the hospital.

The Grandfather of three, said: “St Andrew’s is an extended family to me. I will never retire as I love working here too much. The people and the patients make it such a lovely place to be.

Stevie and St Andrew’s Healthcare’s CEO Dr Vivienne McVey

“Over the years I have seen so many changes and different people come and go, but the caring nature and the support environment remains the same, which is why I’ve remained here all this time.”

Having moved to the UK from Italy and in need of a job, Stefano received £40 a week from St Andrew’s when he first joined with the promise of a small rise if he learnt English within three months.

Stefano’s varied role means there is not much he cannot do, and his huge skillset has made him popular with staff across the entire organisation.

He added: “Every day is different here. One minute I could be painting a ward, the next I could be fixing a leaky roof. I get so much satisfaction from taking something and making it better.”

Alex Trigg, Director of Estates and Facilities, said: “Forty five years of loyal service is a long time and we’re so honoured to have Stevie as part of our workforce. He goes about his job every day with a huge smile on his face, singing whatever song has sprung into his head. The rest of the team affectionately call him Stevie the Superstar as he fancies himself as an Italian Sinatra!

“Seriously though, Stevie has a very caring nature and he will literally help anyone with anything. He is such a ball of positivity, which is why he’s such a popular member of staff. Everyone likes being around him and our younger team members learn a lot from him, thanks to his years of experience.”