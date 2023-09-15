News you can trust since 1931
Stepping towards safety and independence with our falls management service

As Falls Awareness Week is just around the corner (18 to 22 September), we wanted to share information about the Falls Management Service and how we support individuals every day to promote safety and wellbeing.
By Rebecca HutsonContributor
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
  • Reduce falls
  • Reduce injury due to falls
  • Improve balance & strength
  • Improve ability to complete everyday tasks
  • Increase stamina
  • Improve mood
  • Improve confidence and independence