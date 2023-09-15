Stepping towards safety and independence with our falls management service
As Falls Awareness Week is just around the corner (18 to 22 September), we wanted to share information about the Falls Management Service and how we support individuals every day to promote safety and wellbeing.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
- Reduce falls
- Reduce injury due to falls
- Improve balance & strength
- Improve ability to complete everyday tasks
- Increase stamina
- Improve mood
- Improve confidence and independence