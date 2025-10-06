Staggering statistics for local hospice care

Northamptonshire’s beloved palliative care provider Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity has revealed staggering statistics to mark World Hospice and Palliative Care Week (6th-12th October) highlighting the incredible breadth of their services across the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures, which cover a 12-month period for 2024/25, show that the Specialist Palliative Care team had 15,923 contacts with the community of West Northamptonshire in a year.

During those 12 months, 242 patients were cared for by the inpatient unit and of those 242 admissions to the hospice, 191 patients were for symptom control, 42 for terminal care and seven for other reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the Specialist Palliative Care Consultant recorded 1406 total contacts for West Northants, which equates to almost 30 per week.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity CEO Asma Maya Joseph-Hussain

As well as hospice care, the charity funded palliative care services for thousands of patients and their families countywide including through Wellbeing Services, Bereavement Services, and Hospice@Home.

For one week in October, World Hospice and Palliative Care Week shines a spotlight on the brilliant work of specialist teams across the globe by sharing stories, highlighting services and reaching out to the community and to policymakers.

Asma Maya Joseph Hussain, CEO at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “These figures highlight exactly how much we do in our community. We are immensely proud of the wide range of services we provide, helping palliative patients to live every moment, and the statistics speak for themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Almost 16,000 times in a year, our hospice team has helped the most vulnerable in our community to face challenging circumstances and get through the most difficult of times.

“So many families have benefited from the expertise and compassion of the Specialist Palliative Care team, and I hope that the community continues to support us so we can support them.”

Community support is more important than ever to Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity’s specialist palliative care teams across Northamptonshire, who face rising costs, growing demand for services and limited fundraising potential.

For more information about how you can help Cynthia Spencer Hospice visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/how-you-can-help-us/