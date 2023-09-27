News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Staff raise money for Northampton homelessness charity

They cycled across France and Belgium
By David TomneyContributor
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:18 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Three staff from a county hospital have cycled about 250 miles around France and Belgium to raise money for the Hope Centre homelessness charity in Northampton.

Deputy Chief Operating Officer Matt Tucker, Chief Engineer Ed Payne, and Project Director Strategic Estates, Ian Allen, all from Kettering General Hospital, took up the challenge over three days at the weekend of September 22-24 and cycled from Calais to Ypres, Flanders, and Dunkirk before returning to Calais - including a cobbled hill with a 20% gradient used in professional cycle races at Kemmelberg.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matt said: “This was all in aid for the Hope Centre who support the homeless with their emergency needs and those whom need a guidance, advice, training and help to get them back on their feet.

Ed Payne and Ian Allen pictured by Matt Tucker during their fundraising 250-mile cycle ride.Ed Payne and Ian Allen pictured by Matt Tucker during their fundraising 250-mile cycle ride.
Ed Payne and Ian Allen pictured by Matt Tucker during their fundraising 250-mile cycle ride.
Most Popular

“Our first day was extremely wet, hilly and tough as we traversed the back roads from Calais to Ypres. On day 2 and 3 the weather was beautiful and it was really poignant, with day 2 covering numerous WW1 memorials and cemeteries in the fields of Flanders. On the third day cycling through Dunkirk and Calais we saw the modern-day human tragedy of the migrant camps.

“We were not quite as quick as the professionals getting up the Kemmelberg hill, taking four or five times longer to get up it - but get up it we did!”

So far the trio have raised £1,800 - you can support their fundraising at:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matthew Tucker is fundraising for Northampton Hope Centre (justgiving.com)

Edward Payne is fundraising for Northampton Hope Centre (justgiving.com)

Ian Allen is fundraising for Northampton Hope Centre (justgiving.com)

Related topics:NorthamptonFranceBelgium