St Andrew's Healthcare named as one of the UK's best employers

A leading mental health charity dedicated to inspiring hope for individuals with complex mental health needs, has been officially named as one of the top five health and social care employers in the UK.

Located across three hospital sites in Northampton, Essex and Birmingham, and two specialist residential services in Nottingham and Derby, St Andrew’s Healthcare provides specialist mental healthcare for people with complex mental health needs and learning disabilities and autism.

According to the first UK's Best Employers ranking, published by the Financial Times and data provider Statista, St Andrew's has been recognised as one of the best places to work.

The rankings have been determined by an independent survey of more than 20,000 UK employees, and evaluated employers on various factors, including workplace culture, employee satisfaction, and overall company reputation.

St Andrew's is now proudly listed as number 51 in the list of top 500 employers in the country, and number four in the healthcare and social sector.

Human Resources Director Stacey Carter said: “We are exceptionally proud to make the UK Best Employers list. Our staff work extremely hard to support patients with complex mental health needs around the clock, and we are very proud of each and every colleague.

"We strive to ensure that every colleague feels that they can bring their whole selves to work, with the support they need to focus on their role with a sense of purpose and ambition, while experiencing a genuine sense of belonging in a Charity that truly values them. Happy, satisfied employees mean that we can deliver even better care for our patients, and I am proud this has been recognised in the Best Employers ranking”.

St Andrew’s Healthcare works in partnership with the NHS, voluntary, academic and research organisations to deliver specialist inpatient and community mental healthcare services.

Staff’s expertise, together with education and research, helps to improve the lives of people with complex mental health needs.

The full UK’s Best Employers 2025 special report will be published in March.