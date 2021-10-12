St Andrew’s Healthcare CEO to step down from Northampton mental health hospital

Katie Fisher, CEO of St Andrew’s Healthcare, is stepping down

Katie Fisher, CEO of St Andrew’s Healthcare, who has led the charity through a “major transformation” during one of the most challenging periods in the healthcare sector has decided to step down from her position.

Former nurse Katie, who took over the running of the charity in June 2018, has been praised for her positive impact on both patients and staff over the course of her tenure.

Chair of St Andrew’s Healthcare, Paul Burstow, said: “Katie’s decision to leave the charity comes as she concludes a period of significant change for St Andrew’s. The progress that has been made is a testament to her committed and determined leadership.”

“Despite the immense challenges of operating secure mental health services during a pandemic, Katie has led the charity through a major transformation programme laying the foundations for a sustainable and adaptable base of secure services. Under Katie’s leadership the charity has also established itself as a trusted partner with NHS mental health providers and commissioners, helping to shape future services nationwide.”

“I have accepted Katie’s resignation with reluctance but would like to thank her on behalf of the charity for her leadership during some of the most trying times any of us have experienced.”

With the charity’s new strategy in place Katie believes that now would be a good time to move on.

She said: “It’s with a very heavy heart that I’ve made the decision to resign. I have loved my time here at St Andrew’s, and despite the challenges we’ve faced, I have enjoyed every second of it.

“However, I’m still a nurse by training and my heart remains in the acute physical healthcare sector where I have spent much of my career. I had always hoped to return to that sector and now seems like the ideal time to return. I plan to have a short break while I consider my next role.

“I would like to take this opportunity though to thank my St Andrew’s family for making me feel so welcome. Since the beginning it has been a real rollercoaster ride, one which I will cherish and think back with only fond and happy memories. Good luck to everyone at St Andrew’s and keep doing what you’re doing, as we truly make a difference to people’s lives.”